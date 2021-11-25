HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LG’s Latest Gaming Speaker Brings The Boom, And The Chat

LG’s Latest Gaming Speaker Brings The Boom, And The Chat

By | 25 Nov 2021

LG Electronics has partnered with DSP Concepts to bring clear full-duplex voice chat to the UltraGear Gaming Speaker, along with huge audio output through DSP’s Audio Weaver platform.

DSP’s Audio Weaver is behind the sound and voice for many leading consumer and automotive brands, and the new LG UltraGear, the GP9, is the first gaming speaker with built-in voice communication utilizing the Audio Weaver TalkTogether tech, so it can promise clear full-duplex talk, even when the gaming gets loud and intense.

“With more gamers looking for an alternative to fatiguing headsets, we saw a clear market opportunity for a speaker that can deliver quality voice communication against the background of loud game audio,” says Micheal Park, VP of LG AV Business Division.

“That’s why our team was thrilled to work alongside DSP Concepts for this project. The company’s TalkTogether solution provides the audio features needed for a speaker to enable two-way voice communication. This ensured us that the GP9 would successfully deliver a seamless audio experience for gamers everywhere.”

The GP9 rolls with LG’s proprietary 3D Gaming Sound tech, incorporating a specially-designed head-related transfer function (HRTF) algorithm to optimize perception of spatial audio.

It also features Game Genre Optimizer with two modes to match the sort of game that’s being played.

Plus, there’s customisable RGB lighting with 16.8 million colours.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
LG Brings UltraGear Gaming Monitor To Australia
LG TVs Team With Troubled Peloton For Fitness App
SmartHouse & Plug Put The Spin Into Foxtel’s Summer Of Cricket
LG Brings NVIDIA Cloud Gaming To TVs
LG TVs Deliver 90 Million Songs Through Apple Music
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG Brings UltraGear Gaming Monitor To Australia
Latest News
/
November 25, 2021
/
Australia Considering Winter Olympics Boycott
Latest News
/
November 25, 2021
/
TSMC To Make Custom iPhone 5G Modem
Latest News
/
November 25, 2021
/
Telcos Reduce 5G Power To Mitigate Aircraft Risk
Latest News
/
November 25, 2021
/
What’s Next For Harvey Norman, After Profits & Revenues Tumble
Latest News
/
November 25, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG Brings UltraGear Gaming Monitor To Australia
Latest News
/
November 25, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
LG Electronics Australia has announced pre-sale for the UltraGear gaming monitor, before an official release in stores next year. The...
Read More