LG Electronics has partnered with DSP Concepts to bring clear full-duplex voice chat to the UltraGear Gaming Speaker, along with huge audio output through DSP’s Audio Weaver platform.

DSP’s Audio Weaver is behind the sound and voice for many leading consumer and automotive brands, and the new LG UltraGear, the GP9, is the first gaming speaker with built-in voice communication utilizing the Audio Weaver TalkTogether tech, so it can promise clear full-duplex talk, even when the gaming gets loud and intense.

“With more gamers looking for an alternative to fatiguing headsets, we saw a clear market opportunity for a speaker that can deliver quality voice communication against the background of loud game audio,” says Micheal Park, VP of LG AV Business Division.

“That’s why our team was thrilled to work alongside DSP Concepts for this project. The company’s TalkTogether solution provides the audio features needed for a speaker to enable two-way voice communication. This ensured us that the GP9 would successfully deliver a seamless audio experience for gamers everywhere.”

The GP9 rolls with LG’s proprietary 3D Gaming Sound tech, incorporating a specially-designed head-related transfer function (HRTF) algorithm to optimize perception of spatial audio.

It also features Game Genre Optimizer with two modes to match the sort of game that’s being played.

Plus, there’s customisable RGB lighting with 16.8 million colours.