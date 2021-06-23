HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Technics Brings Expensive New Turntable To Oz

By | 23 Jun 2021
Panasonic has launched a new reference-class Technics direct drive turntable into Australia, accompanied by an eye-watering price tag.

The Technics SL-1000RE-S Direct Drive Turntable System features a 7.9kg turntable platter, a direct drive engine with coreless double stator and twin rotor, and the ability to mount three different tone arms for different musical genres.

Aaron Waters, Product Marketing Manager – Audio and Video, Panasonic, says the turntable is now available for special order through selected Technics audio specialist retailers. It’s not cheap, however: the turntable will set customers back a whopping $32,999.

“The SL-1000RE-S turntable has a loyal following with audiophiles worldwide, and we’ve already received local enquiries from enthusiasts keen to experience this impressively-engineered model,” he said.

Also rolling out from Technics is the SL-G700E Grand Class Network and Super Audio Player (above), which will go on sale next month for $4949, and the SB-C700 Speaker System and SU-C700 Stereo Integrated Amplifier, available next month for $3099 and $2749 respectively.

Paul Reid, Managing Director, Panasonic Australia, has hailed the new devices as worthy expansions to the Technics audio range.

“There has been a great response in the market since Technics’ return in late 2019 and I’m pleased to say there is more to come before the end of 2021,” he said.

