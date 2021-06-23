LG Electronics Australia has announced its Signature Wine Cellar is now available in Australian, via select Harvey Norman and The Good Guys outlets.

The cellar (700 W x 1793 H x 793 D) can house 65 bottles of wine, controlling temperature and humidity levels, while minimising light exposure and vibrations.

There are three temperature ranges, allowing for the simultaneous storage of different types of alcohol: for red wine, the top shelf can be set between 11℃ to 18℃, white wine can be stored in the middle shelf between 5℃ to 11℃, and the bottom shelf for storing champagne is pre-set at 5℃ to 8℃. A food storage drawer can also be customable, to freeze meats, or refrigerate cheeses.

A scratch resistant metal frame structure means it will stay in pristine condition, while the ‘Auto Open Door’ feature means you can open the door hands-free by stepping on a holographic light.

A black mirror coating protects the wine from UV exposure; with two knocks, the fridge becomes see-through, allowing you to see the wine without releasing any cool air.

Available now for RRP $8,999 across select Harvey Norman and The Good Guys stores nationally.