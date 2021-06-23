Bluesound Professional has launched the BSP200 network streaming speaker, distributed locally by Connected Media Australia.

The BSP200 is powered by Power over Ethernet, with one wire for power and audio, and can be paired with a second speaker for stereo sound.

It features a 3.5” LP driver and a 1” HF driver powered by a 23W high efficiency amplifier. It supports Hi-Res audio, up to 192kHz/24 bit.

There’s a USB input for directing drives, and the speaker can be controlled by any Mac or Windows computer, or any Android or iOS phone or tablet.

“At Bluesound Professional, our focus is to combine exceptional sound quality with unique flexibility and convenience for both the installer and their customer,” explained Graeme Harrison, Vice President and General Manager for Bluesound Professional.

“Of course, reliability of the components as well as the BluOS operating system is also paramount, so the brand is all about testing and continuous improvement.”