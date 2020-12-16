HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Google > Technical Issues Hit Gmail – Again

Technical Issues Hit Gmail – Again

By | 16 Dec 2020
,

Gmail suffered a service disruption again this morning, only a day after a wider Google outage took the mail service down worldwide.

Beginning at around 8:30am Sydney time, users reported latency issues, error messages, and other problems including bounced emails. The issue was repaired at 10:51am, with an apology from Google for the inconvenience; there was no explanation of the cause of the problems.

“Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better,” the company said.

Google’s Stadia game streaming service also experienced disruptions this morning; however, it is not known if the two incidents are related.

The service issues come just a day after a storage quota issue caused an outage across Google services including Gmail, YouTube, Drive, Hangouts, and Meet.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Tech Giants Face EU Fines Of Up To 10 Percent Of Turnover
Google Rethinks Speaker Business, Big Home Max Killed Off
Storage Problem Brings Google To Its Knees
Samsung Adds Google Nest To SmartThings Ecosystem
Big Tech Will Pay For Aussie News Content
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Costco Undercuts Harvey Norman By Hundreds On CE
Latest News Retailers
/
December 16, 2020
/
Amazon Brings Its Cloud Gaming Service To Android
Amazon Latest News
/
December 16, 2020
/
REVIEW: Marshall 30HR Noise Cancelling Headphones Pack A Serious Punch
Latest Reviews
/
December 16, 2020
/
Firefox 84 & Microsoft Office Updates Roll Out On Apple’s New Silicon Macs
Latest News Microsoft
/
December 16, 2020
/
ACCC Takes Facebook To Court Over Data-Mining VPN App
ACCC Facebook Latest News
/
December 16, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Costco Undercuts Harvey Norman By Hundreds On CE
Latest News Retailers
/
December 16, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
US retail giant Costco is expanding in Australia, while undercutting other retailers such as Harvey Norman on consumer tech –...
Read More