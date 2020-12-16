Gmail suffered a service disruption again this morning, only a day after a wider Google outage took the mail service down worldwide.

Beginning at around 8:30am Sydney time, users reported latency issues, error messages, and other problems including bounced emails. The issue was repaired at 10:51am, with an apology from Google for the inconvenience; there was no explanation of the cause of the problems.

“Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better,” the company said.

Google’s Stadia game streaming service also experienced disruptions this morning; however, it is not known if the two incidents are related.

The service issues come just a day after a storage quota issue caused an outage across Google services including Gmail, YouTube, Drive, Hangouts, and Meet.