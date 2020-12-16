HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Firefox 84 & Microsoft Office Updates Roll Out On Apple's New Silicon Macs

Firefox 84 & Microsoft Office Updates Roll Out On Apple’s New Silicon Macs

By | 16 Dec 2020
Firefox’s latest update, which dramatically boosts speed and response time, is now available on Apple’s silicon Macbooks.

Firefox 84 will run native support for macOS devices such as the new Macbook Air, Pro and Mac mini which all run on Apple’s M1 chip.

According to Mozilla, Firefox 84 launches over two and a half times faster and web apps are now twice as responsive.

M1 Mac users will need to exit and restart Firefox before upgrading to the new system.

Firefox is also rolling out WebRender, which allows app to run at 60fps on Big Sur, Windows devices and Intel laptops running Windows 7 and 8.

In addition to Firefox 84, Microsoft Office is also rolling out an update for M1 Macs.

The apps receiving updates will be Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint and OneNote – however the pandemic WFH king Teams is noticeably absent from the update.

Microsoft promises Teams will be getting an upgrade soon and they are working on it, but no timeline has been offered.

