Who would have thought a depiction of public urination would have elicited such a strong response.

Crazy Domains’ television advertisement, which features a man urinating against a building, with the tagline “The real world sucks for business, you’re better off online” copped 283 complaints in the first half of 2021 – the most for an Australian commercial by a country mile.

Ad Standards found the commercial to contain “illegal and unhygienic behaviour”, explaining “public urination is an offence in all states and territories of Australia.” It also contained material contrary to “prevailing community standards” on health and safety.

The second most-complained-about ad in the first half of 2021 was Aussie Broadband’s ad which compares internet usage to the pressure of a garden hose. The ad received 74 complaints, pertaining to its use of the word “bloody” and “freaking” although none of the complaints were upheld.