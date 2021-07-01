HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Tech Companies Lead ‘Most Complaints’ List For TV Ads

Tech Companies Lead ‘Most Complaints’ List For TV Ads

By | 1 Jul 2021
,

Who would have thought a depiction of public urination would have elicited such a strong response.

Crazy Domains’ television advertisement, which features a man urinating against a building, with the tagline “The real world sucks for business, you’re better off online” copped 283 complaints in the first half of 2021 – the most for an Australian commercial by a country mile.

Ad Standards found the commercial to contain “illegal and unhygienic behaviour”, explaining “public urination is an offence in all states and territories of Australia.” It also contained material contrary to “prevailing community standards” on health and safety.

The second most-complained-about ad in the first half of 2021 was Aussie Broadband’s ad which compares internet usage to the pressure of a garden hose. The ad received 74 complaints, pertaining to its use of the word “bloody” and “freaking” although none of the complaints were upheld.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Who Is The Mystery Retailer Buying Aussie’s White-Label Broadband?
Are Aussie Telcos Doing Enough To Protect The Financially Vulnerable? ChannelNews Investigates
Major Cygnett Shareholder Buys Into New ISP
NBN Player Aussie Broadband Debuts On ASX With $40m IPO
Aussie Broadband Boss Sees 1Gbps Available To Half The NBN
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Dell Launches DSLR-Inspired 4K Webcam
Dell Latest News
/
July 1, 2021
/
OPINION: Should We Replace Queensland’s Grim Reapers With A New One
Latest News
/
July 1, 2021
/
First Amendment Ruling Means Tech Companies Can Keep Banning Trump
Industry Latest News
/
July 1, 2021
/
Two Vulnerabilities Led To Massive Western Digital My Book Attack
Latest News Western Digital
/
July 1, 2021
/
Big AV Brands Move To Slash Prices, Yamaha, Marantz & Denon
Latest News
/
July 1, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Dell Launches DSLR-Inspired 4K Webcam
Dell Latest News
/
July 1, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Dell has released a new 4K webcam, which it bills as the most intelligent in its class. The Dell UltraSharp...
Read More