Trailing closely behind the launch of it’s NXTPAPER 10s tablet, TCL has announced that the 30 5G smartphone is now available in OZ including JB Hi Fi after the business deranged their products earlier this year.

With the launch of the feature packed mid-range smartphone, TCL is committed to providing Australians with affordable yet quality access to 5G devices, at a time where the rising cost of living is on everyone’s minds.

“As our 5G portfolio grows with this newest offering, we’re looking to build upon the success of our existing 30 Series range with fast high-speed connectivity, while bringing all the features consumers expect out of a TCL,” says Channel Manager for TCL Communication Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands, Joseph Corrente.

Building upon the already comprehensive TCL 30 range, the new smartphone makes the most of 5G connectivity, allowing it to keep up with the growing demand for mobile streaming, gaming, downloads and more.

TCL has dedicated themselves to 5G connectivity beyond it’s handheld devices, investing over $1.5 billion AUD ($1 billion USD) to research and development with the aim of providing users with rapid and reliable connectivity at all times.

Cementing itself as a core entertainment device, the TCL 30 5G boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2400×1080 resolution and striking colour thanks to 100% DCI-p3 colour gamut coverage.

Paired with it’s premium display is TCL’s NXTVISION video technology, protecting users’ eyes with hardware-level blue-light reduction of 30%, whilst maintaining realistic colour.

The rear of the handset sports a 50MP triple camera ensuring high quality pictures on the go. For the selfie enthusiast, the front boasts an ultra-wide camera guaranteed to get your whole group in frame.

The TCL 30 5G is built for longevity in more ways than one. With a 5,010mAh battery, users can expect their phone to last the day and beyond without having to keep a charger on hand, whilst AI smart charging learns sleep patterns based on charging routines to reduce battery deterioration and extend the long-term health of the battery.

To top it all off, TCL has paired the new smartphone with it’s MOVEAUDIO S600 True Wireless earbuds, an additional value of $249. A true premium pairing, the earbuds sport six-mic Active Noise Cancellation and 32 hours of battery life when paired with the wireless charging case.

“We want to show Australians that TCL stands for quality and value and believe we have done so by offering the TCL 30 5G and MOVEAUDIO S600 True Wireless Headphones as a bundle, exclusively available to the Australian market,” adds Corrente.

“With this value being more relevant than ever with the cost of living for Australians rising, we are proving you don’t need to sacrifice performance and functionality to own a 5G smartphone and portable audio.”

The TCL 30 5G and MOVEAUDIO S600 bundle is now available for $599 from JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Target, Southern Phone, Amazon and Dick Smith Online.