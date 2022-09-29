HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Demand For Apple Smart Speakers Plunge As Amazon Surges

Demand For Apple Smart Speakers Plunge As Amazon Surges

By | 29 Sep 2022

The smart speaker market contracted during 2Q22, posting a decline of 14% year-over-year (YoY) according to Omdia’s latest quarterly smart speaker tracker with consumers turning off Apple Home Pod speakers big time Vs a massive uptake in demand for Amazon Echo speakers.

Based on data from the US market the research group released their latest filings as Amazon rolled out a new range of Echo Dot speakers with significantly improved functionality.

Although Amazon-branded smart speakers grew 33% during the quarter relative to last year, other brands like Google and Apple were down 31% and 57%, respectively.

Omdia analysts claim that the penetration rate for smart speakers went from 36% in 2017 to just 52% as of 2021.

indicating that brands are less active relative to previous years.


As of April 2022, more than 35 smart speaker models have been discontinued. 46 (63%) of brands haven’t released a new smart speaker since 2019, and 34 (46%) of brands haven’t released a new smart speaker since 2018.

Teik Chuan Goh Research Analyst, Omdia said: “With the number of smart speaker releases fading, Omdia believes new use cases will be introduced to the market, now that there is a sizable installed base. This high penetration rate could reduce demand for replacement speakers while promoting new opportunities like senior care, healthcare monitoring and security features/services.”

In 2Q22, France, Germany and the UK, recorded 3.6 million smart speaker shipments, with Amazon representing about 80% of shipments. For South Korea, China and Australia represented 21 million smart speaker shipments.

Goh said “The next step for smart speakers will be far more difficult and controversial – trying to make an assistant more active in the home without invading privacy or becoming a nuisance. In short, a more proactive and intelligent digital assistant is up next for smart speakers, but will it be enough to reenergize the stalling industry?”



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Amazon Unlock Echo Stereo Home Theatre Function
Apple HomePod Struggles Cheap Version Tipped
Retailers Can Now Upsell Harmony Hub For TV’s With New Alexa Speakers
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Philips Launch Eco-Friendly Appliances Made From Plant Oil Waste
Latest News
/
September 29, 2022
/
Razer, Qualcomm To Launch “Worlds First” 5G Gaming Handheld
Latest News
/
September 29, 2022
/
BREAKING NEWS: New CEO For Big W & MyDeal Announced
Latest News
/
September 29, 2022
/
TCL’s 30 5G Smartphone Launches With Oz Exclusive
Latest News
/
September 29, 2022
/
Acer Adds Intel’s 13th-Gen Chips To Desktop Gaming Range
Latest News
/
September 29, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Philips Launch Eco-Friendly Appliances Made From Plant Oil Waste
Latest News
/
September 29, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
As part of a wider sustainability initiative, Dutch tech conglomerate Philips has launched the Eco-Collection, a world first range of...
Read More