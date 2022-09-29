Woolworths has announced the appointment of a new CEO for Big W and a new MD for their MyDeal business.

Management at Woolworths Group announced the appointments of Daniel Hake as Managing Director of BIG W and Von Ingram as Managing Director of the Group’s

non-food retail businesses including BIG W, the recently acquired MyDeal, HealthyLife and PetCulture.

The mass retailer has faced a year of management turbulence with the resignation last year of Chief Commercial Officer Teresa Rendo.

Former Big W GM of marketing Kristen Linders also left the Company.

Also quitting the business was former CEO Pejman Okhovat who has taken up a role in childcare.

In an email sent to several brands earlier this year the department store retailer chose to split the former role with the appointment of a General Manager of Commercial Enablement and a second role of Commercial Director.

Management claim that the decision was taken so the business could focus on “accelerating their ambition of becoming a purpose led digital retailer” in the Australian market.

The two people appointed were Doug Frank into the role of General Manager Commercial Enablement.

He was the General Manager of Data and Retail Analytics at Woolworths Group where he has worked for 30 years.

Amanda Lunn was Commercial Director.

In their latest announcement management said that Hake joined Woolworths Group in May 2018 and was most recently Commercial Director, Merchandising and Customer Value in Woolworths Supermarkets.

Prior to that he was General Manager, Customer Transformation and Digital Strategy for WooliesX and Woolworths Group.

Von joined Woolworths Group as Chief Transformation Officer in July 2018, leading the Group’s transformation and customer first strategy and more recently having responsibility for the Metro convenience business and the Group’s accelerator businesses including HealthyLife and PetCulture. Von is also a director of Quantium.

Woolworths Group is also bringing the Woolworths Food Company (Woolworths own and exclusive brand food business) together with Greenstock (upstream meat business), the PFD Food Services partnership and Australian Grocery

Wholesalers under the leadership of Managing Director, Guy Brent.

Guy has led the Woolworths Food Company since 2019 and previously held senior roles within Endeavour Drinks.