TCL Unveils Wireless In-Ear Headphones & Heart-Rate Monitoring Headphones For Active Users

TCL Unveils Wireless In-Ear Headphones & Heart-Rate Monitoring Headphones For Active Users

By | 7 Apr 2020
TCL has unveiled its new true wireless in-ear headphones and wireless heart-rate monitoring sports headphones. Both are designed to be convenient and durable for users looking for headphones they can wear while going for a run or working out.

ACTV200BT  

The ACTV200BT wireless headphones take highly accurate real-time readings of your heart rate using the multi-sensor ActivHearts system, which is compatible with most major sports apps. Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity allows for automatic data transfer to your smartphone. The in-ear headphones are also able to give you an audio reading on the spot, so you don’t need to fiddle with any smart devices.

You can take calls, play and pause music, change tracks, adjust the volume, and use voice assistants on your connect smart device through the headphones.

The lightweight ear-hook style provides a secure fit, so you don’t need to worry about earbuds or earpieces falling out when you’re running.

As these headphones are targeted at the sports market, they are protected from sweat and splashes with IPX4 water resistance.

The 8.6mm speakers deliver acoustically accurate and balanced sound, with passive noise isolation.

The battery can last up to 14 hours before they need to be recharged, and their fast-charging capabilities mean that you’ll have 2 hours of playback time after just 15 minutes of charging.

The ACTV200BT comes in two colours – Copper Dust and Copper Ash.

ACTV500TWS

These true wireless Bluetooth sports earbuds produce a powerful sound, with 5.8mm speakers. The Comply soft eartips mould to the shape of your ear for a comfortable and secure fit, helping to ensure that the earbuds stay in place no matter how much you move. This model leverages their inner ear support, allowing them to be worn comfortably for long periods of time.

The ACTV500TWS in-ear headphones are built to be highly durable, with IPX7 water and sweat proofing.

They come with a convenient slimline fast charging case that has a USB-C charging port or can be charged by a wireless charging pad. The charging case can give your earbuds 1 hour of playtime in just 15 minutes. A fully charged charging case can provide up to 6.5 hours of use per earpiece. When the earbuds are fully charged they last up to 33 hours.

Like the ACTV200BT, the ACTV500TWS are available in Copper Dust and Copper Ash.

SOLCL500TWS

The SOCL500TWS model adds an element of style, with bright, colour gradient designs. They are available in Phantom Black, Ocean Blue, Sunset Orange and Sunrise Purple. Completely cable free, the SOCL500TWS is convenient for those who want to listen to music whilst exercising, with IPX4 sweat and splash resistance.

These true wireless earbuds deliver a premium sound from their 5.8mm speakers, have ergonomically shaped earpieces (which come in three sizes – small, medium and large) and fast charging capabilities. When fully charged, they offer up to 26 hours of playtime and an extra 6.5 hours per earpiece when charged in the slimline fast-charging case.

