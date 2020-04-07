Vodafone Introduces $10 ‘Stay Connected’ Plan For Customers Experiencing Financial Hardship

From the 20th of April, Vodafone Hutchinson Australia will be offering a temporary ‘Stay Connected Cap Plan’ for customers that are experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan – which will cost just $10 per month for three months – will include 3GB of mobile data, and unlimited standard national voice calls and SMS for use in Australia.

After three months customers will be returned to their existing plans.

“We recognise this is a very stressful time for many of our customers who have lost employment or income as a result of COVID-19, and we are a key part of their support network,” Vodafone CEO Iñaki Berroeta said. “This plan will allow customers to stay connected to the people important to them and the services they need, without worrying about their phone bill.”

Applications for the $10 Stay Connected plan will be accepted online at Vodafone.com.au from 20th of April to the 20th of May, though the company has said this may be extended.

Telstra, Optus and Vodafone all launched various promotions that gave prepaid and postpaid mobile customers free GB of data in March.

Last week Optus announced that it would be waiving Optus postpaid mobile access charges for health care workers for the next three months.