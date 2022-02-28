TCL has unveiled a suite of new products that show its growing commitment to affordable 5G technology.

At Mobile World Congress, which started this morning in Barcelona, TCL added five new smartphones to its TCL 30 series, three new tablets, and three routers.

“TCL’s vision is to inspire customers to achieve greatness through smart, innovative, and premium technologies and experiences. This is evidenced with the new range of smart devices launched at Mobile World Congress 2022,” said Aaron Zhang, CEO at TCL Communication.

“By continuing to expand our portfolio across several categories, we are bringing to life our mission to make a truly connected world that bridges hardware and software in a meaningful way, improves human connections, and enhances the daily lives of our customers whilst delivering incredible value.”

TCL 30 Series

TCL introduced five new smartphones into its TCL 30 Series: the TCL 30 5G, TCL 30+, TCL 30, TCL 30 SE, and TCL 30 E.

With pricing ranging from A$215 to A$389 (approx. pricing at this time), these phones all offer sensational bang for buck, with 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screens on TCL 30 5G, TCL 30+, and TCL 30, and 6.52-inch mini-notch display graces the TCL 30 SE and TCL 30 E, you’ll enjoy vibrant, details displays thanks to TCL’s display tech NXTVISION.

The TCL 30 5G, TCL 30+ and TCL 30 feature ultra-slim 7.74mm thin design, and weigh only 184g.

All five phones sport 50MP cameras in all five phones, large batteries over 5000mAh, and support 18W fast charging.

Additionally, all phones are supported by AI smart charging, which “learns sleep patterns based on daily charging routines to reduce battery deterioration, extending long-term battery life”, according to TCL.

Tablets

Of the three tablets announced, the TCL TAB 10s 5G is the most impressive, being one of the most affordable 5G tablets on the market. IT sports a 10.1-inch FHD screen, 8000mAh of battery power and 4GB of memory.

The TCL NXTPAPER MAX 10 supercharges the recently released NXTPAPER 10, offering a brilliant tablet for education and entertainment alike. It comes in Wi-Fi or 4G LTE options, with a 10.36-inch display and 83 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

According to TCL, the display consists of a “unique multi-layer system with each layer playing its own role in filtering harmful blue light and protecting eyesight, topped off with a layer of anti-glare glass which reduces reflected light.”

The most affordable option is the TCL TAB 10 HD 4G, with a slim 8.7mm bezel, 5500mAh battery, and the powerful Octa-Core chipset, this is a mighty everyday tablet well worth the price.

CPE Range

Finally, TCL has announced three new CPEs: a 5G router and two 4G solutions.

The LINKHUB 5G CPE HH515 is a powerful 5G router which delivers Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. This was first announced at CES 2022, and can handle a whopping 256 users.

The LINKZONE LTE CAT6 Mobile Wi-Fi MW63 is a personal mobile device, with dual-band Wi-Fi providing fast 4G download speeds of up to 300Mbps.

TCL will also launch a new LINKZONE 5G Mobile Wi-Fi MW513, supporting Sub-6GHz + mmWave, for ultra-fast 5G Wi-Fi on the go.

Local availabilitiy and pricing for all products will be announced soon.