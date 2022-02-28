HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
E-Scooter Company Beam Investing Millions In Australia

By | 28 Feb 2022

Beam – the largest micromobility business in the Asia-Pacific region – are describing themselves as “extremely bullish on growth in the Australia and New Zealand region,” with the Singaporean e-scooter company set to dedicate a third of its latest $129 million capital raise to growing further here, which will create 500 new jobs for Australia.

The roles will predominately be in corporate, engineering and operational positions, and will double their Australian numbers.

“We will also be establishing a research and development hub out of Australia to enable further collaboration between Beam and Australia’s world-leading research and commercial industries, with further jobs in research and product development to be created,” says Beam Australia and New Zealand general manager Tom Cooper.

Beam are currently present in more than 16 cities across Australia and New Zealand, with their e-bikes and e-scooters located and rented by users via the Beam app.

The company will also use the funds injection to roll out their Micromobility Augmented Riding Safety (MARS) tech here, which includes computer vision abilities to detect pedestrians and slow down the vehicles before any accidents.

It also includes sensor-based technology to detect if a user is riding drunk, with multiple passengers or swerving aggressively.

Beam also plan to bring e-mopeds into their range of available e-vehicles.



