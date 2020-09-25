It was only 12 months ago that TCL was bragging about their US TV share, claiming the #1 position, 12 months on new research reveals that Samsung has stripped share away from the Chinese TV maker who is struggling in Australia after JB Hi Fi launched their Ffalcon range which is manufactured by TCL.

According to the latest Statista data Samsung and its Tizen operating system continue to dominate the U.S. smart TV market, with 32% of market share, TCL has slipped into second place with just 14%.

In Australia, the Ffalcon TV which is identical to a TCL model and is manufactured on the same production lines is up to 30%.

In the USA TCL’s low-priced, full-featured smart TV’s mostly run on Roku, now the Chinese Company is moving to introduce a range based on Google’s Android TV OS in an effort to try and get back lost market share.

Samsung’s Tizen is the most widely used OTT operating system in the world, according to Strategy Analytics, controlling 14% of connected TVs.