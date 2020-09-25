This week Samsung launched the first of their Fan Edition smartphones in Australia now it’s tipped that we could see a Fan Edition Note 20 model.

According to Clare Hunter, head of Global Strategy at Samsung Electronics “As a tribute to our Galaxy fans, we’re setting a new standard of making uncompromising flagship innovations accessible to as many people as possible. And we’ll continue to launch Fan Editions of our flagship devices in the years to come.”

It appears that the Korean Company is dumping ‘Lite’ editions of their devices instead they will produce cheaper versions of the premium models similar to what they have done.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition which was launched in Australia this week is seen as a steppingstone model that gets value model customers into the Samsung brand and potentially the more premium models.

Fan Edition models are seen as a high-quality model for people looking to upgrade from another brand into a Samsung branded model. I

Back in 2017, Samsung launched its very first Fan Edition which was a relaunch of its Galaxy Note 7.

Future variants of Samsung Fan Edition models will offer flagship grade smartphones at relatively affordable prices, which is where the Lite variants were positioned.

Insiders are telling ChannelNews that Fan Editions will be a lot more common and will follow flagship launches every year from 2020 onwards.

Analysts claim that these iterations will open the Samsung brand up to a larger audience with their pricing. In India Samsung is currently taking on Chinese brands Realme and Vivo with an $88 handset as Indian consumers look for an alternative to Chinese branded devices.

At the moment, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the company’s current flagship with insiders claiming that we can expect an FE edition to arrive in the months that lead up to the next flagship launch, with top notch specs like the Snapdragon 865 SoC or an Exynos 990 chipset.