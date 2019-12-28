HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Display > Android TV > TCL To Show New Mini LED TV Technology At CES 2020

TCL To Show New Mini LED TV Technology At CES 2020

By | 28 Dec 2019
, , , ,

TCL Electronics who also manufacture the JB Hi Fi Ffalcon brand are set to showcase a new generation of TV’s at CES 2020.

The combination of the TCL and Ffalcon brands places TCL in the #3 slot in Australian TV sales behind Samsung and LG and ahead of Hisense.

In the USA the Brand is #1 and globally #2 behind Samsung.

At CES 2020 the big TV maker is set to showcase the next generation of Mini-LED technology among a full suite of new TV and smartphone innovations.

The Company will also show their next generation Smartphone the TCL Plex that will come with an OLED Display.

One of the fastest-growing consumer electronics brands due to their advanced TV technology that includes the world’s first television utilizing high-performance Mini-LED backlight to North America and Europe earlier this year.

The technology will be available in Australia shortly.

Mini-LEDs are built around Quantum Contrast technology, a new standard for TV picture quality has been established with tens of thousands of individual Mini-LEDs powering TCL’s most premium models.

Samsung and LG are expected to show similar technology.

“TCL is thrilled to be at tech’s biggest show and stand on tech’s grandest stage to share our latest Mini-LED developments alongside our vision for the industry in the AI and IoT age,” said Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industrial Holdings and TCL Electronics.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Oppo Set To Come Under Pressure Despite New Reno3
TCL Set To Be A Major Global CE & Smartphone Brand, Roadmap Revealed
TCL Trifold Prototype Smartphone Revealed
$500 TCL Smartphone Enters Oz
REVIEW: New $499 TCL Plex Seriously Throws Down The Gauntlet In Premium Smartphone Market
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

What To Expect From CES 2020
5G Amazon Apple
/
December 27, 2019
/
Amazon Rocks As Sales Boom Stocks Climb & Brands Like Jabra Love It
Accessories Amazon Alexa Finance
/
December 27, 2019
/
EXCLUSIVE: Aldi To Sell 75″ 4K UHD Netflix TV For $999 Cheapest Ever
4K TV Aldi Brands
/
December 26, 2019
/
BREAKING NEWS: Myer Crashes Again Shoppers Forced To Get Cash
Industry Latest News Myer
/
December 26, 2019
/
Bowers & Wilkins The New Benchmark For Noise Cancelling Headphones
Accessories Headphones Latest News
/
December 26, 2019
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

What To Expect From CES 2020
5G Amazon Apple
/
December 27, 2019
/
/
0 Comment
We are a month away from one of the biggest tech shows of the year and already questions are being...
Read More