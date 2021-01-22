HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
TCL To Deliver New Google TV To Older Android TVs

TCL To Deliver New Google TV To Older Android TVs

By | 22 Jan 2021

TCL is set to be the first to deliver the all-new Google TV OS, with older 2019 and 2020 TVs set to get an over the air update.

Late last year Google announced that their old Android TV was being rebranded with TCL set to be the first to deliver the update. The #2 global TV brand will start rolling out the upgrades in Europe and the USA and Australia later this year.

The Chinese manufacturer said that it plans to update its 2019 and 2020 lineup of Android TVs to Android 11 for TVs.

Google announced Android 11 for TVs last September, but TCL says that the new update is scheduled for Q3 2021 when Android 12 will be released.

In a statement TCL said that it has not yet been decided when Australia will get the update.

TCL is the supplier of Ffalcon TV which are sold exclusively by JB Hi Fi, at this stage it’s not known whether these TV’s will also get the Google TV update.

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
