Klipsch is set to distribute Onkyo products in Australia, while Voxx International, the owners of Klipsch, have moved to set up a new corporate infrastructure after registering a Premium Audio Company in December, according to ASIC registrations.

The move to register a new corporate entities came days after they split from Melbourne based distributor Qualifi. The US Company first registered Klipsch Group Australia in 2008.

According to sources the Company is targeting the success of JBL in Australia with the US Group set to launch several new products including headphones speakers and other audio products including receivers.

Joining the Company is former Qualifi General Manager Phil Hawkins who will take on an International sales role.

What is not known is the fate of Peter Shamoon the former National Sales Manager of Qualifi who is now embroiled in legal action after he was terminated by Qualifi management.

Shamoon who admitted to ChannelNews that he engaged with Klipsch to help facilitate there move into Australia while still working for Qualifi has sued for unfair dismissal, a hearing is due shortly according to Court documents.

ChannelNews has been told that the Onkyo product range which was previously distributed by Sydney based Ambertech will be distributed by the Premium Audio Company despite the Onkyo parent Company facing financial problems.