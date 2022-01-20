HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 20 Jan 2022

TCL products are taking an even greater leap forward this year, with select new products set to incorporate DTS Play-Fi’s multi-room audio and surround sound technologies.

TCL are already a respected brand, and joining the DTS Play-Fi ecosystem can only enhance their premium products and the consumer experience, as DTS are a global leader in developing extraordinary next-gen audio, imaging and sensing tech.

At the top of the game with wireless audio technology, DTS Play-Fi incorporates surround sound, whole-room TV audio streaming, Hi-Res 24bit/192kHz support, multi-room music and app-based wireless headphones, all of which allow partners to create differentiated products to make the listening experience better for users.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with TCL to extend the reach and adoption of Play-Fi enabled products,” says DTS Play-Fi general manager Dannie Lau.

“This collaboration furthers our mission of bringing true wireless interoperability to the largest and ‘best-of-breed’ consumer manufacturers around the world.”

TCL are equally as excited by this new ability to improve the aural experience for their consumers, with Bill Jiang, General Manager of TCL Industries Oversea Business Group, saying, “TCL’s collaboration with the DTS Play-Fi ecosystem creates an unprecedented opportunity to offer the richest audio sound to consumers, without the barrier of multiple wires to connect to one’s home entertainment experience.”

The DTS Play-Fi ecosystem is already linked with premium products from the likes of McIntosh, Onkyo, Porsche Design, Pioneer, Audiolab, Pioneer, Sonus Faber, Loewe and Polk Audio.



