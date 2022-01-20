Another senior executive has quit the Samsung owned Harman International to join a competitor.

In the latest announcement Nick Clarke Senior Director of Global Engineering for Harman’s Luxury Audio businesses has quit to join renown UK audio brand Cyrus Audio.

Erik Tarkiainen, who is now Executive Vice President and General Manager at FKA Brands the owners of Marley Audio and Homedics also quit Harman International where he was the Vice President of Global Marketing spanning brands such as JBL and Harman Kardon.

According to Cyrus management, Clark will lead Cyrus’s operation and strengthen CYRUS product development.

One of his first initiatives was to cut a deal with archival Lenbrook International to licence the Canadian Companies BluOS operating system.

Simon Freethy the Chairman & Owner of the UK based sound Company claims Clark will continue on with the job of building the best business strategies for the brand.