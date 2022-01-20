HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Another Senior Exec Quits Harman To Join Competitor

By | 20 Jan 2022

Another senior executive has quit the Samsung owned Harman International to join a competitor.

In the latest announcement Nick Clarke Senior Director of Global Engineering for Harman’s Luxury Audio businesses has quit to join renown UK audio brand Cyrus Audio.

Erik Tarkiainen, who is now Executive Vice President and General Manager at FKA Brands the owners of Marley Audio and Homedics also quit Harman International where he was the Vice President of Global Marketing spanning brands such as JBL and Harman Kardon.

According to Cyrus management, Clark will lead Cyrus’s operation and strengthen CYRUS product development.

One of his first initiatives was to cut a deal with archival Lenbrook International to licence the Canadian Companies BluOS operating system.

Simon Freethy the Chairman & Owner of the UK based sound Company claims Clark will continue on with the job of building the best business strategies for the brand.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
