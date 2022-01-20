Ericsson has filed papers in the US seeking to block Apple importing its own devices, claiming they infringe its patents.

The complaints, filed with the U.S. International Trade Commission, look to stop the import of the iPhone, Apple’s smart speakers, digital media players, watches, tablets, and the iPhone.

These lawsuits have come thick and fast since a 2015 licensing agreement between the two ended and neither party could come to terms. Ericsson sued in October, claiming “bad faith” negotiation tactics, and claiming Apple is “deliberate and willful” in its use of Ericsson inventions without paying.

Apple filed a countersuit in December which alleges Ericsson is using “strong arm” tactics.

“Since the prior agreement has expired, and we have been unable to reach agreement on the terms and scope of a new license, Apple is now using our technology without a license,” Ericsson spokesperson Mikaela Idermark said.

Apple said it “has always been willing to pay a fair price for technology used in our products” and is seeking a “fair price” to be set by courts that will apply globally.

“Ericsson has refused to negotiate fair terms for renewing our patent licensing agreement, and instead has been suing Apple around the world to extort excessive royalties,” Apple said.

“We will continue to defend against their tactics.”