TCL the Company that pioneered MiniLED TV technology, is set to show three new ranges of LCD TVs with new MiniLED zone dimming at IFA 2023 along with a new range of QD Mini TV.s.

The flagship X955 will be on show in 85 and 98 inches these TV’s deliver 5000 dimming zones.

TCL who saw several Companies jump onto MiniLED TV’s is now taking the technology to a new level by increasing the number of dimming zones and peak brightness capability.

The X955 has over 5000 nits peak brightness even in the 98″ TV.

This is made possible due to TCL’s breakthrough in being able to deliver a 27.5% increase in brightness, 33% increase in focusing angles and a 210% increase in light control precision.

What is beocoming clearer at IFA is that many brands including TCL have dumped 8K TV technology.

TCL confirmed earlier this year that it has no plans for new 8K models in 2023 due to the extremely slow 8K TV market.

X955 also features all of TCL’s other TV features including Google TV, multi-HDR support (HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision), HDMI 2.1, and the AiPQ 3.0 video processor. The sound system is a 4.2.2-channel solution that supports Dolby Atmos.

Also coming is new QD-Mini LED tech as Chinese brands such as TCL carve out share up against Samsung Sony and LG Electronics.