Samsung have announced the latest monitor in the Odyssey gaming monitor range, the Odyssey Neo G9, which is the world’s first dual UHD monitor, coming with a 57 inch display.

Senior Director of Display and Brand Memory at Samsung Australia, Phil Gaut said, “As we stride forward as pioneers in the global display industry, Samsung consistently seeks to redefine the boundaries of excellence, particularly in response to the ever-evolving needs of the gaming community. With the introduction of the world’s first dual UHD monitor, the 57 inch Odyssey Neo G9 paves the way for monitors in 2023 and beyond, helping gamers see new levels of detail with an incredible field of view. The Neo G9 transcends conventional limits, boasting cutting edge technology for those seeking a truly immersive experience with enhanced colour expression and pin sharp imagery, opening the doorway to adventure like never before.”

This monitor was designed to deliver astonishing visual experiences for gamers wanting enhanced performance and sharpened competitive edge. Equipped with the world’s first UHD screen, and a range of high speed connectivity options, this monitor received the ‘Best of Innovation Award’ at CES 2023.

With a 1000R curvature in the 32:9 screen as wide as two 32 inch UHD monitors, it wraps around users with pin-sharp images, and a huge field of view, for an immersive gaming experience.

Powering the Quantum Mini LED screen lighting is Quantum Matrix Technology offering small dimming zones, resulting in distinction between light and dark areas, sharp contrast and reduced blooming.

It also combines the Quantum Mini LED lighting with VESA Display HDR 1000. The 1,000 nit peak brightness allows the HDR content to appear vivid and life-like, showcasing accurate colour and contrast reproduction.

Coming with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time, it incorporates AMD FreeSync Premium Pro synching the screen for a stable, lag-free picture.

The monitor also offers VESA-certified DisplayPort (DP) 2.1 connectivity for smooth gaming, efficient video playback and a resolution up to 240Hz. It also offers HDMI 2.1 and a USB hub.

Senior Vice President & General Manager of the Graphics Business Unit at AMD, Scott Herkelman said, “By bringing DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity to their premium gaming monitor, Samsung is opening new doors for gamers. More bandwidth, high speeds and fast refresh rates provide new levels of performance and visual fidelity in games, and together the new Samsung displays and Radeon RX 7000 Series graphics cards will deliver vivid and immersive gaming experiences yet.”

The 57 inch Odyssey Neo G9 can be used in place of multiple monitors, creating a comfortable multitasking, single screen environment.

There are Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture modes which offer multiple inputs at a single glance, utilising Auto Source Switch+ to instantly connect to new devices without having to flip through input sources.

It also has an ergonomic stand, Core Lighting+ and CoreSync, able to fit in any environment. The 57 inch Odyssey Neo G9 is available in Australia now for $3,199 (RRP) exclusively via the Samsung online store.