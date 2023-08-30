Hisense, is set to reveal theirlatest model in its dishwasher line, the HUI66360XCUS Built-In Dishwasher, which is claimed to be ultra-quiet, and a high-performing appliance.

The Official TV and Home Appliance Partner of the NBA, Hisense is is showing the brand-new dishwasher at IFA that enables a bigger load, up to 15 place settings, and a shorter run time.

The dishwasher also features three modifiable racks and a flexible cutlery basket for a variety of ways to load with space for oversized dishes if needed.

Due to the new dishwasher running at just 44dB, the dishwasher was designed to be “ultra-quiet” and has third spray arm for full-coverage cleaning meant to get rid of most grime and mess.

The design is sleek with fingerprint-resistant stainless-steel design and also is certified as an Energy Star Most Efficient following the trend of eco-friendly appliances launched at IFA.