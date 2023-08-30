HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Hisense Ultra-Quiet Affordable Dishwasher To Be Revealed at IFA 2023

New Hisense Ultra-Quiet Affordable Dishwasher To Be Revealed at IFA 2023

By | 30 Aug 2023

Hisense, is set to reveal theirlatest model in its dishwasher line, the HUI66360XCUS Built-In Dishwasher, which is claimed to be ultra-quiet, and a high-performing appliance.

The Official TV and Home Appliance Partner of the NBA, Hisense is is showing the brand-new dishwasher at IFA that enables a bigger load, up to 15 place settings, and a shorter run time.

The dishwasher also features three modifiable racks and a flexible cutlery basket for a variety of ways to load with space for oversized dishes if needed.

Due to the new dishwasher running at just 44dB, the dishwasher was designed to be “ultra-quiet” and has third spray arm for full-coverage cleaning meant to get rid of most grime and mess.

The design is sleek with fingerprint-resistant stainless-steel design and also is certified as an Energy Star Most Efficient following the trend of eco-friendly appliances launched at IFA.



About Post Author
Group Editor
, , ,
You may also like
Sony Tipped To Reveal New Alpha 7C Series Cameras At IFA 2023
Samsung To Showcase AI Washer / Dryer Combo At IFA 2023
DJI Set To Return To IFA With New Product Portfolio
Garmin Tipped To Launch New Watch At IFA 2023
LG Showcases Sustainability-Focused Home Appliances At IFA 2023
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

iFixit Attempts To Hack McDonald’s Ice Cream Machines
Latest News
/
August 30, 2023
/
EXCLUSIVE: Electrolux Revenues Slump 10% Sackings Tipped As Next
Latest News
/
August 30, 2023
/
TCL Takes TV Technology To A New Level At IFA
Latest News
/
August 30, 2023
/
Samsung Unveils World’s First Dual UHD Gaming Monitor
Latest News
/
August 30, 2023
/
Global PC Shipments Expected To Show Growth in 2024
Latest News
/
August 30, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

iFixit Attempts To Hack McDonald’s Ice Cream Machines
Latest News
/
August 30, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
McDonald’s ice cream machines are notorious for breaking, and iFixit is now petitioning the government to let it create parts...
Read More