TCL Electronics has continued its strong relationship with the sporting world, bringing on four of the world’s top soccer players as brand ambassadors.

Rodrygo, a winger for Brazil national team; England’s midfielder Phil Foden; Spanish international Pedri (pictured below); and French defender Raphaël Varane, will all be part of a global campaign that aims to inspire people to pursue greatness in their own lives.

TCL sponsors football teams and tournaments in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, the UK and the US, has been a global partner of the International Basketball Association (FIBA) since 2018, and is a major sponsor of the 2022 FIBA EuroBasket.

Previously, they were major sponsors of the South Sydney Rabbitohs, with basketball legend Shane Heal also acting as a brand ambassador in Australia.

“As some of the best players in the world today, Rodrygo, Phil Foden, Pedri and Raphaël Varane are renowned as generational talents that inspire on and off the pitch,” said Frédéric Langin, Vice President Sales and Marketing of TCL Europe.

“TCL is passionate about inspiring our customers through sport and we are delighted to be able to help fans connect with these football greats and get inspired to recognise and nurture their own greatness.”