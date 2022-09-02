Logitech has announced that it is updating the G502 with two new models – the G502 X and the G502 X PLUS.

According to Logitech G, the Swiss tech brands gaming division, the G502 is the “worlds most popular gaming mouse”, and the new iterations continue it’s legacy.

“The G502 is an icon in gaming and we know that the community has been looking for the next-generation offering,” said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming.

“We reimagined the iconic G502 with design and engineering updates that elevate the legendary gaming mouse into a new era of play. With lighter materials and cutting-edge technology, the new G502 X promises to continue the G502 tradition of ultimate performance and total control.”

Both the G502 X and G502 X Plus come with Logitech’s exclusive LIGHTFORCE hybrid optical-mechanical switches, providing the user with unrivalled speed and responsiveness of high end optical switches, with the solid click and actuation of a mechanical switch.

The new mice sport a new redesigned and reversible DPI-shift button, catering to those of various hand sizes and grip styles. Whilst still maintaining the G502’s emblematic dual hyper-fast infinite scroll, Logitech has redesigned the scroll wheel to be lighter and more stable. Precise ratchet modes for frees-pin or stable scroll are still featured.

Perhaps the most impressive feature of the G502 X is the new HERO 25K high-precision gaming sensor, sporting 100 – 25,600 DPI. Combined with LIGHTFORCE, this results in a response time that is 68-percent faster than the older model. The new LIGHTSPEED wireless protocol update also makes connectivity easier, with the G HUB Device Pairing Tool allowing two LIGHTSPEED devices to be connected to the one receiver, such as the ones found in various Logitech Keyboards, such as the G915.

The G502 X PLUS one ups the standard X model, with LIGHTSYNC RGB featuring 8-LED lighting that changes based on the users play. It also features battery optimization based on play detection, ensuring you aren’t left disconnected.

Battery life sits at 120 hours, or 37 hours with RGB enabled.

The Logitech G502 X and G502 X PLUS are due for launch in September for $149.95 and $279.95 respectively, and will be available in Black and White.