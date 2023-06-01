Acer has landed a $15 million contract with the Department of Education Queensland to supply over 12,000 Acer Travelmate Spin P4 notebooks to school teachers this year.

This marks the second consecutive year Acer has won this contract.

“Acer is delighted with this contract win that sees us continuing to build on our existing relationship

with the Department of Education Queensland,” said Gaba Cheng, Acer Australia MD.

“Acer has over 25 years of experience working with the Australian education sector, allowing us to provide our customers with dedicated education expertise and support, including a local service centre.

“It is a privilege to be able to deliver our market-leading products to many of the state’s educators, with reliable laptops being a fundamental tool for teachers.”

The Acer TravelMate Spin P4 is a 2-in-1 laptop with a touchscreen display, Intel Core i5 processor, a stylus, and a Corning Gorilla Glass display.

“Educators need purpose-built solutions that allow them to not only teach but thrive in their respective roles across the sector. Acer builds education devices from the ground up, offering tailored and durable solutions for teachers, as well as students and their parents,” continued Gaba Cheng.

Cheng said Acer anticipates this contract win will “open the door for further opportunities within both the education and wider commercial segments.”