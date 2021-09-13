TCL will no longer release its affordable flip phone with a foldable display, as rising production costs make the project unfeasible.

The phone, codenamed ‘Chicago’, was an attempt to rival Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3.

“Although the foldable market is growing each year, it is still a premium product category,” the company said in a statement.

“In combination with recent component shortages, the COVID-19 pandemic, and rising costs in foldable production, TCL has made the difficult decision to suspend the launch of its first commercially available foldable smartphone until the company can produce and bring it to market at a price point that’s accessible to as many consumers as possible.”

Stefan Streit, TCL’s chief marketing officer, said the company is “investing in flexible display technologies and is closely monitoring the market to determine the best time to launch a foldable smartphone.”