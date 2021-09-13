Epic Games has filed notice that it will appeal a federal judge decision that Apple isn’t running a monopoly.

Although the decision, made on Friday by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, ordered Apple to remove a significant part of its ‘walled garden’ blocking its iPhone app store, this wasn’t sufficient for Epic Games, who want the courts to rule that Apple is in breach of antitrust laws.

Epic’s notice of appeal said it would appeal the final judgment “and all orders leading to or producing that judgment.” It wants competing stores to be able to offer apps for its iPhone and iPads.

The judgement upheld the company’s right to block such stores, and to charge the full 30 per cent commission to developers.

Gonzalez Rogers did, however, conclude Apple had breached California’s unfair competition laws, ordering the tech giant to allow U.S developers to insert links to alternative payment options within iPhone apps.

Apple has indicated it will likely appeal this portion of the ruling.