TCL Electronics has announced a partnership with streaming leader Roku to bring TCL Roku televisions to Australia.

From this month, 4K UHD TCL Roku TV models in 55- or 65-inch screen sizes will be available at JB Hi-Fi.

Roku has more than 65.4 million global users, streaming 21.9 billion hours of content in the September quarter alone.

“When considering purchasing a new TV, the operating system it ships with is just as important as its screen size, frame rate, and resolution,” Jason Carrick, TCL Australia general manager of sales explained.

“TCL Roku TV sets combine TCL’s sophisticated hardware with Roku’s intelligent software that brings compelling content sources together.”

Australian Roku TV models include support for Freeview, giving consumers access to all their favourite channels, plus the Roku Channel Store, which offers thousands of free and paid streaming channels such as Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+, and Prime Video, Stan, 9Now, and 7plus – with more to follow.

“Roku TV provides consumers with a seamless smart TV experience, combining an impressive selection of entertainment with unmatched simplicity at a very affordable price point,” says Arthur van Rest, VP, International at Roku.

“TCL was one of the first TV manufacturers to embrace Roku TV platform, and we are excited to expand our global partnership by launching in Australia.”

The TCL Roku TVs will be available from JB Hi-FI for $699 (55”) and $899 (65”).