HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Bluesound Launches Pulse M Wireless Speaker

Bluesound Launches Pulse M Wireless Speaker

By | 4 Nov 2022

Bluesound has launched its latest wireless speaker which delivers harmonious, room-filling sound from all angles, the only problem is that distributor Convoy International is doing little marketing in Australia for Bluesound speakers.

At  $449, the speaker resembles a slightly larger Sonos One speaker. comes with a DSP smart amplifier for clear, lush audio.

Its elliptical shape gives it a pleasant “Omni-Hybrid” look which makes it a great addition to home décor.

The Pulse M’s design also incorporates an acoustic reflector that radiates high-frequency sound in a 360-degree pattern. It features a 5 ¼” woofer and two ¾” tweeters mounted and offset at 45 degrees from each other.

The aim here is to deliver a wide, immersive presentation from a single speaker, with an 80-watt DSP “smart” amplifier which monitors performance in real-time to enhance dynamic range and reduce distortion.

Available in colours of satin white and black finish, it can be grouped with company soundbars such as the PULSE SOUNDBAR+ and POWERNODE to create a wireless surround sound system with dedicated rear channels.

While it lacks onboard microphones, Pulse M can be operated using voice assistants like Google, Siri, or Alexa.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Burton Gone From Convoy International As Business Struggles
Bluesound Launches New Streaming Speaker
Bluesound Release Two Mountable Network Active Loudspeakers
Sonos APAC Q3 Sales Slump 45.6%, Losses Climb To $79M
Is Convoy Set To Lose NAD & Harman Brands?
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

TCL To Do Roku TV In OZ
Latest News
/
November 4, 2022
/
Twitter Begins Mass Staff Layoffs, Shuts All Offices
Latest News
/
November 4, 2022
/
Afterpay Parent Soars After 38% Profit Leap
Latest News
/
November 4, 2022
/
ACCC Takes Dell To Court Over Monitor Discounts
Latest News
/
November 4, 2022
/
Facebook News: Humans Out, Robots In
Latest News
/
November 4, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

TCL To Do Roku TV In OZ
Latest News
/
November 4, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
TCL Electronics has announced a partnership with streaming leader Roku to bring TCL Roku televisions to Australia. From this month,...
Read More