Bluesound has launched its latest wireless speaker which delivers harmonious, room-filling sound from all angles, the only problem is that distributor Convoy International is doing little marketing in Australia for Bluesound speakers.

At $449, the speaker resembles a slightly larger Sonos One speaker. comes with a DSP smart amplifier for clear, lush audio.

Its elliptical shape gives it a pleasant “Omni-Hybrid” look which makes it a great addition to home décor.

The Pulse M’s design also incorporates an acoustic reflector that radiates high-frequency sound in a 360-degree pattern. It features a 5 ¼” woofer and two ¾” tweeters mounted and offset at 45 degrees from each other.

The aim here is to deliver a wide, immersive presentation from a single speaker, with an 80-watt DSP “smart” amplifier which monitors performance in real-time to enhance dynamic range and reduce distortion.

Available in colours of satin white and black finish, it can be grouped with company soundbars such as the PULSE SOUNDBAR+ and POWERNODE to create a wireless surround sound system with dedicated rear channels.

While it lacks onboard microphones, Pulse M can be operated using voice assistants like Google, Siri, or Alexa.