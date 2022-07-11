One of Australia’s leading payment providers, Live Payments, has partnered with Visa to make transactions easier for small businesses and taxi operators.

Live Payments is implementing Visa’s ‘Tap to Phone’ technology, transforming a merchant’s smartphone or tablet into a point of sale (POS) device, which will accept tap payments from cards, smartphones and wearables.

“Given the rapid adoption of digital payments and the major role smartphones play in our day-to-day lives, we expect Tap to Phone will become an increasingly popular way to pay among Australian consumers,” says Visa’s head of merchant sales and acquiring for Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific, Brian McGrory.

According to a YouGov study of over 1,000 consumers, 45 percent say they would already be likely to use the payment option if available, with the most popular reasons being ease of use (50 percent), time saving (44 percent) security (43 percent) and no need to carry cash (42 percent).

Furthermore, roughly 2 in 3 Aussies (66 percent) say that they have previously been caught out without cash to pay businesses, requiring them to visit an ATM to pay trades people or cleaners, who are unable to take on the spot card payments.

“This is opening another door to the digital economy for small businesses. By making it easier to accept digital payments anywhere, anytime, Tap to Phone is creating new ways for small and micro businesses to reach customers, prevent lost sales, and support cash flow,” says McGrory.

Live Payments has announced that this new technology is a first for taxi operators, who will benefit from the ability to make transactions quickly and easily.

“This is an exciting partnership for Live Payments. Our integration of Visa’s Tap to Phone solution is a first for taxi operators and will revolutionise the way customers and small businesses make and receive payments,” added Live Payments CEO Reuven Barukh.

“Merchants across the board have had to rapidly change how they do business, and this new solution will facilitate the type of seamless, flexible and “no fuss” payment processing that people are now looking for.”