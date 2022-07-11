HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Zip Shuts Down $7.5M Pocketbook App

Zip Shuts Down $7.5M Pocketbook App

By | 11 Jul 2022

Embattled Australian buy now, pay later provider Zip Co has shut down a money management app it paid $7.5 million to acquire, as it struggles to keep afloat.

Zip bought Pocketbook in 2016, and although the app has 800,000 users, it isn’t profitable.

“Zip’s operating environment has changed significantly in the last few months and as a result we have adapted our strategy accordingly in order to accelerate our path to global profitability,” said Zip’s chief product officer Travis Tyler.

“With this in mind, Zip has decided to close the Pocketbook app in order to reprioritise resources and focus on delivering sustainable profitability in our core ANZ market.”

Zip’s shares have plummeted more than 93 per cent in the past year, currently trading at 50c, a far cry from its May 2021 heights of $14.53.

Although Zip increased revenue by 89 per cent in the first half of 2022, it still recorded a $172.7 million loss.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
CommBank Loses $2 Billion On BNPL Punt
Zip CEO Assures Investors As Stock Falls To New Low
Zip Stock Hits Six-Year Low, Down 94%
PayPal Wades Further Into ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ Market
Aussie BNPL Stocks Drop As Apple Enters Space
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Live Payments Partners With Visa To Implement ‘Tap To Phone’ Payments
Latest News
/
July 11, 2022
/
Will Teoh Dump His TPG Shares This Week?
Latest News
/
July 11, 2022
/
Foxtel Members To Get Hoyts Cinema ‘Mates Rates’
Latest News
/
July 11, 2022
/
Refurbished Tech Drives eBay Australia Boom
Latest News
/
July 11, 2022
/
Influencer Deals Land Cygnett, Thermomix In Hot Water
Latest News
/
July 11, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Live Payments Partners With Visa To Implement ‘Tap To Phone’ Payments
Latest News
/
July 11, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
One of Australia’s leading payment providers, Live Payments, has partnered with Visa to make transactions easier for small businesses and...
Read More