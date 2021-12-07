HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sydney Seaplanes Orders 50 Electric Air Taxis

Sydney Seaplanes Orders 50 Electric Air Taxis

By | 7 Dec 2021

Sydney Seaplanes is looking towards a future where the city’s dreading congestion is a thing of the past.

The company has lodged an order for 50 electric vertical takeoff and landing (EVTOL) taxis with Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, with the first of the fleet to hit Sydney by 2026.

Sydney Seaplanes CEO Aaron Shaw estimates that a trip from Rose Bay to Palm Beach will cost $150, roughly the price of an Uber that distance.

“The point of electric aircraft is that the operating costs are far lower than for traditional aircraft and the time in an aircraft is far less than in a car,” Shaw told The Australian.

“A trip that might take an hour and 15-minutes in an Uber, might cost the same in an aerial taxi but it would take under 10-minutes.

“Most large cities in the world are looking at EVTOL as a supplement to large scale public transport services.

“Sydney certainly has its congestion problems and we see this type of technology as one way to help alleviate congestion.”

The taxis can seat four passengers and a pilot.

 

About Post Author
, , , ,
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Motorola Launch Mid-Tier Moto G31 Through Officeworks
Latest News
/
December 7, 2021
/
Huge Shakeup At Samsung: Divisions Merged, CEOs Replaced
Latest News
/
December 7, 2021
/
Facebook Gaming’s Pac-Man Community Brings Back Classic
Latest News
/
December 7, 2021
/
CES 2022 Revs Up To Become Major Auto Show
Latest News
/
December 7, 2021
/
Another Aussie Crypto Platform Bites The Dust
Latest News
/
December 7, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Motorola Launch Mid-Tier Moto G31 Through Officeworks
Latest News
/
December 7, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Motorola has today launched the moto g31, a mid-tier phone available exclusively through Officeworks. The moto g31 packs quite a...
Read More