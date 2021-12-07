An updated Watch SE and a new Rugged Watch for both in Apple’s 2022 plans, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Gurman’s insider Power On newsletter is a reliable source of product leaks, and he explains that, alongside the Apple Watch 8, we’ll see an update to the mid-level Watch SE, and a Rugged Apple Watch, which will be more durable and able to banged around.

If true, it’s a smart move from Apple, as they aim to bite market share from Garmin and Coros, whose products are designed for the most extreme sports, including those that involved below-zero temperature, and rocky surfaces.