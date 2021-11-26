Swann has launched its 4K Wired Pro Enforcer Security System in Australia, to bring peace of mind to those many Aussies returning to the office, or planning a long-awaited trip away this holiday season.

The security system won the CES 2021 Innovation Honouree Award, and features crystal clear 4K Ultra HD video, colour night vision, wide angle viewing, two-way talk, face recognition, person and vehicle detection, and free recording.

Its sensors detect heat, movement and people and will trigger red and blue flashing lights, a bright spotlight, sirens, and push notifications. Two-way talk will allow you to communicate with anyone on your property, while the 4K colour night vision films up to 10m with the lights on, and 40m in black and white.

Facial recognition will allow loved ones to avoid security measures meant for intruders.

“The Swann 4K Wired Enforcer™ Security System is the most advanced security system we have ever released, with powerful crime prevention features, and a nightmare for potential burglars,” said Jeremy Stewart, Vice President, Global Marketing, Swann.

“As we focus on designing feature-rich products that provide peace of mind, we’re thrilled to bring this smart, affordable and easy-to-use solution to Australia and make homes and businesses as safe as possible.”

The Swann 4K Wired Pro Enforcer Security System is available in various packages, from $1,299.95, and is available at Swann.com, Amazon and eBay.