More than a year since their last release, a new report suggests Samsung are stopping development on the Galaxy Note series, with it dropped from their annual production plan for 2022.

The design will now be incorporated into the next iteration of the Galaxy S series, as a way to boost sales of Samsung’s increasingly successful foldable phones.

There were reports last year that the company were doing away with the Note lineup and letting it be taken over by the S series. Then a Samsung official announced there would be a new Galaxy Note in 2021. But that hasn’t arrived yet, and time is fast running out.

Now, despite another Samsung official spilling there will be another Galaxy Note in 2022, it seems the Galaxy S22 Ultra will actually take the place of the Note 20 Ultra, with its S Pen slot and boxy design.

Of course, it makes sense for Samsung to move their chips into the Fold series basket, literally, after selling around 2.3 million foldables in the first half of 2021.

With plans to sell 13 million of the Z Flip series next year, saying goodbye to the Note series offers increased production capacity.