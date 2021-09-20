HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Surface Pro 8 Info Leaks Ahead Of Launch Event

Surface Pro 8 Info Leaks Ahead Of Launch Event

By | 20 Sep 2021

Microsoft is announcing its long-awaited Surface Pro 8 model next week, along with a bunch of other Surface products, but as is often the case in the tech world, information regarding what we can expect has leaked online ahead of the official announcement.

The Surface Pro 8 will ship with a new 13-inch, 120Hz display with two Thunderbolt ports, an Intel processor, and Windows 11.

Microsoft is holding a Surface hardware event this Wednesday, September 22, (1pm, Thursday, AEST) and is expected to announce the Surface Go 3, Surface Book 4, the new Surface Duo, and Surface Pro X – along with the Surface 8.

 

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Don’t Wanna Subscribe? You Can Still Buy Office 2021
FTC Clamps Down On Big Tech Acquisitions
Microsoft To Let Users Log in Without Passwords
Microsoft Announces $60 Billion Share Buyback
Microsoft Releases First Windows 11 TV Commercial
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Optus Towers Auction Bids Due Today
Latest News
/
September 20, 2021
/
You Beaut! Alexa Now Understands Aussie Lingo
Latest News
/
September 20, 2021
/
Amazon Pull The Plug On Chinese Brands Over Dodgy Reviews
Latest News
/
September 20, 2021
/
PlayStation Now Looks To Be Launching In Australia Soon
Latest News
/
September 20, 2021
/
Apple Set To Play Catch-up With Foldable Smartphones
Latest News
/
September 20, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Optus Towers Auction Bids Due Today
Latest News
/
September 20, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Bank of America is taking final offers today for the sale of the $2 billion Optus towers portfolio. The portfolio...
Read More