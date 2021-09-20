HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Dodgy Cygnett Ring Light Bluetooth Remote Control Recalled

Dodgy Cygnett Ring Light Bluetooth Remote Control Recalled

By | 20 Sep 2021

Cygnett have initiated the recall of a remote control for their V Glamour, V-Pro, V Pro Travel and V-Tuber Ring lights due to poor design of a Bluetooth remote.

At this stage it’s not known how much the problem will cost the Company who are believed to have sold over 400,000 of the popular lights, that took off during COVID lock downs.

The problem appears to be a defective battery compartment with the recall notice claiming that batteries are not adequately secured and that the batteries may be “easily accessible”.

The Melbourne based business has initiated a program that will see affected consumers sent a new Bluetooth controller along with a bag to send back at Cygnet’s expense the old controller.

Affected retailers include Big W, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, Bing Lee, Catch Of The Day, Target, Myer, Officeworks.

The faulty controller was in stores between 1st November 2020 and June 2021.

Consumers have been warned that they should stop using the remote and “store it out of the reach of children”, they have also been told “not to return the goods to the store where they purchased the goods”.

Instead affected consumers need to visit the Cygnett web site to fill in a recall claim form.

Cygnett Marketing Manager Michael Broadhurst told ChannelNews “This is a voluntary recall; we are replacing the complete unit with a new one”.

