Fetch subscribers had better cancel any future plans, thanks to a new Australian partnership with Metrological, which will see a whole bunch of apps come to their library.

From next month, Fetch will integrate the likes of Acorn TV, iwonder, Vevo, Vimeo, Kidoodle, The Weather Network, hayu, with others to appear in the coming months.

These stations will be available through the Metrological App library, which will join Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount Plus, Britbox, Optus Sport, YouTube, YouTube Kids, 7Plus, 9Now, 10Play, ABC iView, ABC Kids, and SBS on Demand.

Scott Lorson, CEO of Fetch TV, said “The launch of the Metrological Application Platform will open up a new world of content to Fetch subscribers and provide an easy way to access the things they love to watch, all in one place. This latest innovation is another demonstration of the commitment Fetch has to providing a world class aggregation platform, offering value not previously seen in the Australian market.”

Jeroen Ghijsen, CEO of Metrological, said: “We are proud to continue our work with Fetch to provide subscribers with a seamless and unified viewing experience, and even more of the world-class content they crave. Now more than ever, consumers want access to long tail OTT apps, as well as niche and localised content behind one remote, and with the most compelling user experiences in real-time.”