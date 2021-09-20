HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Fetch Adds Vevo, Vimeo, Hayu And More

Fetch Adds Vevo, Vimeo, Hayu And More

By | 20 Sep 2021
fetch tv image

Fetch subscribers had better cancel any future plans, thanks to a new Australian partnership with Metrological, which will see a whole bunch of apps come to their library.

From next month, Fetch will integrate the likes of Acorn TV, iwonder, Vevo, Vimeo, Kidoodle, The Weather Network, hayu, with others to appear in the coming months.

These stations will be available through the Metrological App library, which will join Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount Plus, Britbox, Optus Sport, YouTube, YouTube Kids, 7Plus, 9Now, 10Play, ABC iView, ABC Kids, and SBS on Demand.

Scott Lorson, CEO of Fetch TV, said “The launch of the Metrological Application Platform will open up a new world of content to Fetch subscribers and provide an easy way to access the things they love to watch, all in one place. This latest innovation is another demonstration of the commitment Fetch has to providing a world class aggregation platform, offering value not previously seen in the Australian market.”

Jeroen Ghijsen, CEO of Metrological, said: “We are proud to continue our work with Fetch to provide subscribers with a seamless and unified viewing experience, and even more of the world-class content they crave. Now more than ever, consumers want access to long tail OTT apps, as well as niche and localised content behind one remote, and with the most compelling user experiences in real-time.”

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
REVIEW: Fetch TV Mini – A Mighty $199 Content Streaming Box
Fetch TV Cuddles Up To Nine, As Foxtel Confirm Binge & Big Numbers
Fetch TV Launches Animal Planet Today
Who Offers The Best Streaming Experience? Best Of The Best Awards Announced
Optus To Broadcast Premium Olympic Events From Seven Coverage
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Optus Towers Auction Bids Due Today
Latest News
/
September 20, 2021
/
You Beaut! Alexa Now Understands Aussie Lingo
Latest News
/
September 20, 2021
/
Amazon Pull The Plug On Chinese Brands Over Dodgy Reviews
Latest News
/
September 20, 2021
/
PlayStation Now Looks To Be Launching In Australia Soon
Latest News
/
September 20, 2021
/
Apple Set To Play Catch-up With Foldable Smartphones
Latest News
/
September 20, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Optus Towers Auction Bids Due Today
Latest News
/
September 20, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Bank of America is taking final offers today for the sale of the $2 billion Optus towers portfolio. The portfolio...
Read More