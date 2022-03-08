HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Supreme Court: Google To Face Privacy Suit

Supreme Court: Google To Face Privacy Suit

By | 8 Mar 2022

The US Supreme Court declined Alphabet’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit by shareholders, accusing the tech giant of fraudulently failing to disclose a security issue that left private user data exposed to third-parties.

The lawsuit, led by the state of Rhode Island, was filed following a 2018 Wall Street Journal expose that said Google has concealed its breaching of the private data for 500,000 Google+ users.

After this article, US$50 billion was wiped from Alphabet’s market value, prompting the shareholder lawsuit.

The suit was dismissed in February, 2000, prompting an appeal by the plaintiffs.

In June 2021, the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals decided the suit held “strong inferences” that then-CEO Larry Page and successor Sundar Pichai knew about the issue and chose to conceal it from investors.

 



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Chrome on a Macbook
New Google Chrome Destroys Safari on the MacOS
Android 12 UI
Android 12L Debuts On Lenovo, Microsoft, Samsung Devices
Fitbit Recalls 1.7 Million Watches Over Burn Concerns
Android 13 Will Let Users Control Torch Brightness
ACCC Ponder New Regulations For Big Tech
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Aussies Ready To Work And Play In The Metaverse
Latest News
/
March 8, 2022
/
people shopping in sydney
Office Occupancy Still Under 20% In Sydney, Melb
Latest News
/
March 8, 2022
/
Samsung TV Plus Signs Exclusive Deal With Tennis Channel
Latest News
/
March 8, 2022
/
Chrome on a Macbook
New Google Chrome Destroys Safari on the MacOS
Latest News
/
March 8, 2022
/
Optus Adds Netflix To Streaming Hub
Latest News
/
March 8, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Aussies Ready To Work And Play In The Metaverse
Latest News
/
March 8, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Over nine million Aussies are interested in how the metaverse will change the ways in which they work and play,...
Read More