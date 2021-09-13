HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Supply Chain Headaches Push Up Sonos Prices

By | 13 Sep 2021
Sonos is raising prices on its sound products by as much as $100 USD as the global chip shortage squeezes its supply chains.

The audio brand has hiked prices across its range, with the Roam portable speaker going up $10 USD, other products such as the One smart speaker and Five wireless speaker rising $20-$50 USD, and the Arc soundbar going up $100 USD. Only the Move portable smart speaker, Port network streamer, and Boost wireless extender have escaped the increases.

The move follows an earnings call last month in which CFO Brittany Bagley signalled to investors that the hikes were coming.

Brittany Bagley, Sonos.

“We always evaluate our prices based not just on cost, but where we are from a supply perspective and what the demand is.

“When we look at all of those factors, we will be raising some prices ahead of our next fiscal year,” she said.

Sonos has obliquely blamed the global chip shortage, saying in a statement to The Verge that “demand, supply chain, component costs and the competitive landscape” are among the market dynamics factoring into its decision making.

