Home > Latest News > Super Retail Group Founder Quits Board

Super Retail Group Founder Quits Board

By | 4 Apr 2023

Super Retail Group founder and non-executive director Reg Rowe has announced he is leaving the company’s board.

Rowe has hired his advisor Mark O’Hare as his replacement. O’Hare is chairman of Rowe’s private investment group Re-Grow Capital.

Rowe, who founded the business in 1972 with his wife Hazel said although he is “as passionate about the company as I did when I started in the business, now is the right time for me to step aside”.

Rowe served as the company’s managing director until 1996, when he moved to board chairman, where he stayed until 2004, when Super Retail Group was floated on the ASX, and he moved to non-executive director.

As the company’s biggest shareholder, Rowe will hold onto his financial interest in the company he built.

“I have confirmed to the board that I intend to remain a committed, long-term shareholder in the company that I am so proud to have started,” Rowe said.



