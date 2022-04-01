Only days after the announcement of Sony’s new PlayStation Plus to rival their current service, Microsoft have announced the introduction of a Family Plan for Xbox Game Pass.

The family plan would work similarly to ones for services such as Netflix, allowing multiple users to enjoy content for a fee that is higher overall, but much cheaper per person than individual subscriptions.

The service will integrate the Family Account system used with their Microsoft 365 Family subscriptions and will allow for 5 players on the one account.

Currently details of the new service are limited, with no information regarding crossover for Xbox, PC and Ultimate versions of Game Pass. Microsoft say they have been working on the idea for some time now, with the specifics of royalty distribution and third-party publisher compensation needing to be worked out.

Xbox and PC Game Pass cost $10.95 AUD per month, while ultimate costs $15.95 a month.