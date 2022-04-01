Apple are looking to take a note out of the Android playbook and reintroduce fingerprint scanners in their flagship iPhones. Many Android devices have in screen fingerprint scanners, while others have them elsewhere.

Apple ditched the fingerprint scanner after the iPhone X in their flagship devices, and instead focused on Face ID, another feature many Android devices have.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that this may change and predicts that Apple will adopt in screen fingerprint scanner technology. While he initially believed that this would be as soon as 2023, he has updated his prediction, and believes that the technology may not appear in Apple iPhones until 2025.

I previously predicted iPhones would support under-display fingerprint sensing/Touch ID in 2023 at the earliest. But the latest survey indicates new iPhones in 2023 & 2024 may not adopt under-display Touch ID. Face ID with a mask on iPhone is already a great biometrics solution. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 30, 2022

Android phones have used in-screen fingerprint scanners for years, a feature that is now even available in some budget smartphones. Fingerprint scanners are more relevant than ever too, as Face ID until recently, had been ineffective when wearing a facemask.

Apple are known for their slow adoption of features, as they were with 5G, so it comes as no surprise that the new feature will have a slow rollout, possibly appearing with the iPhone 17 (or whatever they decide to name it).

While there has been no confirmation from Apple, Ming-Chi Kuo’s predictions have been correct in the past.