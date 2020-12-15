HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Storage Problem Brings Google To Its Knees

By | 15 Dec 2020
A storage issue brought down a range of Google services last night, in the latest big tech outage following disruptions to Microsoft and Amazon in the past few months.

Outages hit services including Gmail, YouTube, Drive, Hangouts, and Meet beginning at about 10:25pm Sydney time yesterday, which only came back online more than an hour later. Google’s Workspace Status Dashboard was a sea of red, though services such as Chrome and Search continued to function.

According to Google, an “internal storage quota issue” brought down authentication systems.

“All services are now restored. We apologise to everyone affected, and we will conduct a thorough follow-up review to ensure this problem cannot recur in the future,” a spokesperson said.

Big tech companies have been plagued with issues in recent months, including several disruptions to Microsoft 365 services such as Teams and Outlook, and an Amazon Web Services outage in November that brought down a significant chunk of the internet as well as services such as Ring and Alexa.

