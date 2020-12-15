HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Oppo Develops Futuristic Triple-Hinged Slider Phone

Oppo Develops Futuristic Triple-Hinged Slider Phone

By | 15 Dec 2020
,

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has partnered with a Japanese design firm to develop a concept triple-hinged slider phone, which would allow the user to open the handset seven different ways.

Oppo and design company Nendo worked together on the concept, simply dubbed the ‘slide phone’ for now.

The triple-hinge foldable screen system means the phone looks like nothing special while folded, but also has the capacity to unfurl into a total of seven different positions with three different screen sizes.

When folded, the slide phone is compact with no screen on display to protect against scratches or bumps during transit. It even comes with a stylus too.

When unfolded to the maximum capacity, the slide phone has a long, thin display which can be hinged at an angle or opened fully.

According to Oppo, the slide phone was inspired by a desire to give users more flexibility and functionality with their smartphone.

“By providing users with the flexibility to change the form of the phone as needed, users may benefit from the ability to change its size to suit the occasion. Furthermore, a stylus inserted in phone allows users to expand their productivity by using the phone for work or other more complex tasks,” Oppo said in a release.

Commenting on the partnership, nendo CEO and chief designer, Oki Sato, said: “I was impressed by OPPO’s philosophy, which goes beyond leveraging the latest technology and pursues a comfortable relationship between people and their products through a human-centric approach to design. I am looking forward to seeing new concepts from the OPPO team as well as seeing how they manage to further strike a balance between technology and emotional engagement.”

The slide phone is still in the concept stage and Oppo has not indicated when the product may be ready for a real-world launch.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, ,
You may also like
LG To Expand Smartphone Range 2021, As Consumers Dump Chinese Brands
Chinese Brands On The Nose 43 Apps Banned
Oppo Debuts First Rollable Smartphone With Extending Display
Samsung Takes Back Top Spot In Smartphone Market As Huawei Slump
Chinese Phone Maker Oppo Goes After The Market Share Of Arch Rival
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Storage Problem Brings Google To Its Knees
Google Latest News
/
December 15, 2020
/
Sports Watch Maker Suunto Expands Into Harvey Norman
Harvey Norman Latest News
/
December 15, 2020
/
Christmas Kitchen Sale Hits Aldi This Saturday
Aldi Latest News
/
December 14, 2020
/
Aldi Selling $329 Smart TV
Aldi Latest News
/
December 14, 2020
/
Aldi Rolls Out Special Buys For Vinyl Lovers
Aldi Latest News
/
December 14, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Storage Problem Brings Google To Its Knees
Google Latest News
/
December 15, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
A storage issue brought down a range of Google services last night, in the latest big tech outage following disruptions...
Read More