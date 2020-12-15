HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 15 Dec 2020
Video gaming giant Electronic Arts (EA) revealed it will acquire UK game developer Codemasters for $1.2 billion after a successful counterbid.

American video gaming company Take-Two had initially reached an agreement to buy Codemasters for $1 billion, however EA intervened at the eleventh hour and offered $200 million more for the sale.

“The Codemasters Board has considered various aspects of the EA Offer and considers the EA Offer to represent a superior offer for Codemasters’ shareholders as compared with the Take-Two Offer,” the British firm said in a release.

Codemasters has published racing games on consoles, PC and mobile for three decades and EA says the acquisition is part of a bid to “lead the video game racing category”.

“We believe there is a deeply compelling opportunity in bringing together Codemasters and Electronic Arts to create amazing and innovative new racing games for fans,” said EA CEO Andrew Wilson.

“Our industry is growing, the racing category is growing, and together we will be positioned to lead in a new era of racing entertainment.”

Codemasters is most known for developing popular racing games such as Formula One, Dirt and Dirt Rally. EA’s subscription service will also offer Codemaster games.

The sale is expected to be finalised in the first quarter of 2021.

2020 has been a huge year for gaming consolidation after Microsoft bought ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda, id Software and Arkane.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
