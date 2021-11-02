If you feel like a tech klutz because you cannot tell the difference between one phone to the next, you are in very good company.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak (who made the landmark Apple I computer) has said he cannot tell the latest iPhone 13 from the 12, and it’s not the first time he has been confused by the slight changes between generations.

“I got the new iPhone; I can’t tell the difference really,” Wozniak told Yahoo! “The software that’s in it applies to older iPhones, I presume.”

“I worry about largeness and size, but I don’t study it,” Wozniak continued. “I’m just into if products are good.”

Wozniak departed Apple in 1985, and made headlines in 2017 when he told reporters he wasn’t gonna bother with the new iPhone X.

“I’d rather wait and watch that one,” Wozniak said.

“I’m happy with my iPhone 8 — which is the same as the iPhone 7, which is the same as the iPhone 6, to me.”